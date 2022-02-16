Watch: Captain Tom Moore train gets stuck after hitting trampoline in Cardiff

A train named after charity fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore was stuck for two hours after it hit a trampoline just outside Cardiff Central station.

The Great Western Railway train was stuck after wind carried the trampoline into its path. The intercity express train 800025 was named after Captain Tom Moore in April 2020 in honour of his fundraising achievements during the Covid-19 crisis.

Train services to Glasgow and Edinburgh in Scotland were also cancelled due to blocked railway lines and damage to power lines.

Storm Dudley caused power cuts and felled trees as it moved across Wales today. Natural Resources Wales also has flood alerts in place across Wales after heavy rainfall.

A train named after Sir Captain Tom Moore was stuck for two hours after it hit a trampoline just outside of Cardiff Central station. It comes as amber weather warnings are issued across the country for #StormDudley. Follow live updates: https://t.co/miqYJSEsFO pic.twitter.com/RRmBFj7gwX — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile the weather warning for Wales on Friday has been upgraded to amber as the Met Office said that storm Eunice could bring winds as strong as 100mph.

Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday. the Met Office said, with all of Wales included in the new amber warning of “extremely strong winds”.

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places,” the Met Office said.

“Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 90 or possibly even 100 mph are possible. Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.”

