Watch: Carol Vorderman takes aim at the Tories and urges everyone to party

It was a night when those who had waited to see the back of the Tories celebrated wildly.

Somebody who couldn’t hold back her joy nor her disdain for 14 years of Conservative government was Carol Vorderman.

The former Countdown boffin was beside herself with joy as she learned of the exit poll prediction that Labour would win the general election with a landslide victory.

Appearing on Channel 4’s election night programme, Vorderman who has been a constant thorn in the Conservatives side for last 18 months highlighting the PPE VIP lane scandal amongst other Tory misdemeanours, tore into Rishi Sunak’s ‘utterly ridiculous’ government.

She said: “We’ve had 14 years of corruption, lies, gas lighting.. Two ex disgraced Tory Chancellors in the studio.. Nadine Dorries who barely turned up for her last year as an MP.

“Everybody out there is thinking: no more of the lies, the deceit, the corruption, the VIP PPE scandal, the betting scandal.. Who would ever think a government would be as ridiculous as this one.”

Host Krishnan Guru-Murthy responded: “But what do you really think Carol? What motivated you?”

Vorderman answered: “The lies.. Partygate.. The VIP PPE media lane.. Today people taking photos at the polling station saying: this is for you dad, we could not see him during covid restrictions.”

