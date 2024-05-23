Watch: Chicks hatch live on camera at Llyn Clywedog osprey nest

Live-stream cameras at the Llyn Clywedog osprey nest are showing a wealth of activity this month – with a successful hatching of osprey chicks.

The live-stream footage – facilitated by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) – has captivated followers of the nest since it was launched in 2020 when the first Covid-19 lockdowns was announced.

And this month is proving to be one of the best yet – with three successfully hatched chicks and a constant to-ing and fro-ing with supplies of freshly caught fish.

Live footage

The cameras allow for live footage of the osprey nest to beam onto any device that can play YouTube videos.

One camera is set on the nest while another focuses on a nearby perch.

Solar panels and infrared capability allow for 24-hour streaming from the nest, even during the darkness of night.

Live footage from both cameras is available on YouTube by searching “Llyn Clywedog Ospreys”, or by using the following links:

Nest Camera: https://bit.ly/1GweilchClywedogOspreys24

Perch Camera: https://bit.ly/2GweilchClywedogOsprey24

Unpredictable

John Williams, Technical Support Land Management for NRW said: “We have everything ready for another season of following these beautiful and important birds. All we need now is for them to show up!

“Nature is unpredictable, and we can’t even be sure that both birds will return. We know that the female bird left her wintering ground three weeks ago, so we hope that they will arrive safe and sound in the coming days.”

The nest was built by NRW staff on a platform high up in a sitka spruce tree in 2014. It has proven to be a productive incubator over the years, with 22 chicks fledging the nest and migrating since it was built.

Ospreys are migratory birds that winter in Africa. Llyn Clywedog’s resident female is known to spend the winter in The Tanji Marsh in Gambia, West Africa.

Ospreys can rear up to three chicks in a season.

Llyn Clywedog is located at the NRW maintained Hafren Forest.

