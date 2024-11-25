Watch: Climber’s terrifying video shot on Wales’ deadliest ridge

Warning if you’re scared of heights you may want to look away now.

Crib Goch is not called ‘Wales’ deadliest ridge’ for nothing.

The epic climb is the hardest of all routes to Yr Wyddfa’s summit and 3,000ft above sea level.

When adventurer Mountain Man Darren decided to film his climb of the knife-edged Crib Goch and post it on social media he possibly didn’t expect the reaction he received.

Posting his video on Instagram and TikTok people were a mix of impressed, appalled and terrified by what he captured on film.

Darren’s climb appears to have been filmed with a fisheye GoPro lens which makes the ridge look narrower and steeper, however this shouldn’t detract from what is still an extremely challenging and dangerous climb.

Crib Goch is categorised as a ‘Grade 1’ scramble which means climbers must use their hands to climb short, steep sections.

With sheer drops either side of the narrow ridge, climbers are exposed to the elements and the consequences of slipping or being blown off can be fatal. Many lives have been tragically lost over the years.

Following his traversing of Crib Goch Darren wrote on Instagram: “Still remember this first crossing of Crib Goch like it was yesterday and how scared I was. Thinking the most of the time “When is it going to end” 🤣 But I can say that it was deffo the day I beat the fear of heights. I still get a bit rattled don’t get me wrong but it’s controllable and I can enjoy the biz without the terror. It’s the best thing I’ve done when it comes to Hiking and Scrambling because it’s unlocked so many doors.

“Now I’m getting into Rock Climbing which is something I never thought I’d want to do and I’m going climbing in the Alps for the second time in a few weeks. I set Crib as a goal for me and it took literally YEARS to build up to it but it was so worth it. I know a few of you on here aren’t the best with heights but trust me, if I can do it, most people can. I did it with the help of @mountainfitnessadventures aka 1 half of @popcornthebus big Phil. Never try these places for the first time without someone who’s very experienced and competent. No way I’d have gotten across without him guiding me. I’ve actually guided a few people across Crib Goch myself now including a couple of lads who were a little stuck when I was on one of my solos there! Anyway, have a belting weekend in those mountains and always stay safe!!”

