Watch: Comedian posts hilarious parody of Welsh Conservative MP’s car crash Newsnight interview

A comedian has posted a hilarious parody of a Welsh Conservative MP’s car crash Newsnight interview.

Last night Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones was asked five times whether the Prime Minister should resign if found to broken the ministerial code, failing to directly answer the question each time.

Comedian Rosie Holt recorded her own version of the interview, intercutting the real questions by Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark with her own slightly more off the wall answers.

“Don’t forget, the Prime Minister has also been the victim of this bushwhacking of facts,” Rosie Holt said. “I think we should go ahead with this investigation because until then I don’t know how I’m going to defend.

“Being an MP is often quite a reactive job and you’re asking me to…” she taps the side of her head, “which I’m sorry is not fair.

“I’ve been very clear, you can’t ask me what I think before I’ve been told what to think.”

MP refuses to say whether PM should resign if he’s found to have misled parliament pic.twitter.com/F14bQ6eiq6 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) April 22, 2022

In the real interview, which can be watched below, Fay Jones insisted she wanted to wait until the investigation concluded before answering whether Boris Johnson should resign.

“So if we get to the bottom of it, and find that the Prime Minister has broken the ministerial code, then you accept that that is a massive problem for you,” Kirsty Wark asked. “If anyone is found to have lied to Parliament, should they resign?”

“Look, you’re giving me a hypothetical question,” Fay Jones responded.

“I’m giving you a principle question,” Kirtsy Wark said. “I’m asking a generality. If anyone is found to have lied to Parliament, should they resign – in general? Should they resign?”

“Well, look I want to have this investigation,” Fay Jones said. “I want to know…”

“Yes but if the result of this investigation is that Boris Johnson has found to broken the ministerial code. If he is found to have relied to Parliament, therefore, the general question is and the general principle is, should they resign?” Kirsty Wark continued.

“Amber Rudd phone she broken the ministerial code inadvertently, she resigned. If it is found that Boris Johnson broke the ministerial code, should he resign?”

Fay Jones responded: “Look, ss I say, I don’t believe he has. But let’s have that investigation. Let’s find out and I fully expect the Prime Minister to comply as he has done over the last few weeks and months.”

“So I wonder what your constituents make of that answer because I’m asking you for an answer,” Kirsty Wark said. “There’s not a political question. It is not a political question is a question of principle and the way that Parliament operates.

“If Boris Johnson is found to have broken the ministerial code, if he is found to have lied to Parliament, should he resign?”

Fay Jones responded: “Well, look, I think I’m being quite clear, I’ve said that the Prime Minister has accepted it accepted the conclusion of Metropolitan Police.

“And I know that the Prime Minister will continue to comply, continue to engage, and we’ll see where this process goes. I agree with the principle you’re trying to make but let’s see where this goes.”

“Let’s have the investigation, let’s find out” Conservative MP Fay Jones refuses to say whether Boris Johnson should resign if he’s found to have misled parliament.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/C2OmRBBkIV — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 21, 2022

