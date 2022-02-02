Watch: Conservative member reads out God Save the Queen anthem in the Senedd

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Conservative member of the Senedd has read out God Save the Queen in the Senedd, at the end of a debate on a motion to congratulate her on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Sam Rowlands said that he wanted to read out the royal anthem “that unite many people from across all corners of the United Kingdom” in “celebration of this incredible achievement”.

Llywydd Elin Jones responded: “I thought you were going to sing there. I might have joined in.”

The motion passed automatically without a vote as there were no objections.

Earlier, Labour Senedd Member Huw Irranca-Davies had said that “I would suggest, respectfully, that this is not an occasion to debate the merits or otherwise of the monarchy or deposit alternatives, or for fashionable, modern cynicism of all institutions in public life. hose are for another time and another place.”

Apart from the Llywydd Elin Jones, no Plaid Cymru Senedd Member contributed to the debate.

In closing my speech to our @WelshConserv debate at @seneddwales celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it was only right to conclude by reading out the words to our British national anthem, which unites people from all corners of the UK. #GSTQ 🇬🇧 👑 pic.twitter.com/82sPTIwCgd — Sam Rowlands MS (@SamRowlands_) February 2, 2022

Another Conservatives MS, Janet Finch-Saunders, said that “we must never forget that the Queen does play a constitutional role in opening and dissolving Parliament—indeed, our Senedd Cymru, Welsh Parliament”.

“We must not forget that all Acts emanating from this Parliament are approved by her, meaning that the Crown’s indirect impact on Wales is far greater than we could ever quantify.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds added that the Queen had “shown the importance of women, as well, in not only our country but across our worlds”.

Labour Minister Mick Antoniw also congratulated the Queen on behalf of the Welsh Government.

