Watch: Conservative Senedd Member apologises after storming out of Senedd saying he’s ‘had enough’

A Conservative Senedd Member has apologised after storming out of Senedd saying he “had enough”.

Vale of Clwyd Senedd Member Gareth Davies had asked a question of Health Minister Eluned Morgan but said it was an “affront to democracy” when she did not answer to his satisfaction.

He slammed his file on his desk and called on those present to “grow up” and “grow some backbone” and added that there was “constant shifting of blame all the time”.

The Llywydd responded: “I’ll ask you if you want to leave quietly now, if you want” and asked him to “apologise to the Chair before you re-enter this chamber”.

Blaenau Gwent Labour Senedd Member Alun Davies said the outburst had led to a situation where “Members are afraid to sit in this Chamber”.

The Welsh Conservatives said that Gareth Davies had later apologised.

Absolute scenes in the Senedd pic.twitter.com/vS0tQhH4LH — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) November 16, 2022

Gareth Davies had originally asked a question about Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board and asked the Health Minister to “admit that you’ve failed the people of the Vale of Clwyd?”.

Eluned Morgan had responded by questioning whether Gareth Davies was the Conservative spokesperson on health matters.

‘Shocking’

It is the second angry outburst in the Senedd in a month after the First Minister and the leader of the Welsh Conservatives clashed in emotional scenes.

On the 18th of last month, Andrew RT Davies had quoted a member of the public who had said that Wales was like a “third-world country” when it came to healthcare.

I have *never* seen the First Minister of Wales this angry. Ever. https://t.co/wkcEQIVbU6 pic.twitter.com/qfVFZIvZbW — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) October 18, 2022

Mark Drakeford angrily defended NHS workers: “You have chosen to use that language here this afternoon. What do those people face? They face cuts to their pay because of the policy of your Government, and now they face cuts to the budgets that the health service itself will have at its disposal.

“It is shocking. It is absolutely shocking to me, but you will think that you can turn up here this afternoon with a mess that your party has made to the budgets of this country to the reputation of this country around the world.

“You think you turn up here this afternoon and claim some sort of moral high ground? What sort of world do you belong in?”

