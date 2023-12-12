Watch: Dangerous driver leads police on high speed pursuit through Cardiff

A dangerous driver who crashed into a wall following a high speed pursuit through red lights in a residential area of Cardiff has been jailed.

In video footage released by South Wales Police, officers can be seen attempting to box in Sakawat Hussain, 30, from Newport who then sped off at at speeds excessing 60mph through Splott.

Police officers followed Mr Hussain as he drove dangerously through residential streets, over taking vehicles, running several red lights and driving the wrong way up a one way street.

The high speed pursuit ended after Mr Hussain crashed into a wall and officers arrested him.

At Cardiff Crown Court on December 7, he was sentenced to ten months imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for three years and five months, after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving and driving without insurance.

Following the disqualification he will have to take an extended re-test before he can return to the roads.

Speed

PC Bruford said: “This was a highly dangerous pursuit where Hussain has brazenly driven dangerously through multiple red lights, the wrong way along a one-way street, and at speeds excessing 60mph before crashing into a wall.

“To drive in a manner like this through a residential area could’ve ended a lot worse and I am pleased no one else was hurt during this episode.”

