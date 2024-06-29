Watch: David TC Davies on how Rhun ap Iorwerth aided his Welsh language skills

You may think that when it comes to politics that politician were a pretty partisan bunch.

Watch the sorts of fierce exchanges we see in the House of Commons and the Senedd and you would think that politicians in rival parties didn’t like each other very much at all.

Of course, we’re certain that there are professional cross-party relationships that veer from utmost respect to downright enmity, however, on this week’s Channel 4 Political Fourcast podcast we discovered that you can very much separate the heated exchanges from the personal animosity.

Host Channel 4 correspondent Ciaran Jenkins sat down with secretary of state for Wales and Conservative candidate for Monmouth – David TC Davies, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorweth and Labour candidate for Torfaen Nick Thomas-Symonds.

The three discussed with the Welsh journalist how it was important to maintain respect and professionalism despite political exchanges becoming heated.

Symonds said how it was key that you could have very robust discussions from very different perspectives without having to attack each other, while Davies reiterated the point by saying how his fellow guests were politicians of the utmost integrity and professionalism.

Then in an amusing twist and to underline political friendships, it was revealed how Rhun ap Iorwerth had helped David TC Davies pass his Welsh language GCSE when he took part in the Tory candidate’s Welsh oral exam when the Plaid leader was working as TV news reporter.

“It’s the only A I’ve ever got in an exam,” laughed Davies. “So there you go!”

Revealing moment from this week’s #PoliticalFourcast — ❤️rival politicians admit they actually quite like each other.. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Welsh Secretary reveals the leader of Plaid Cymru helped him study for his Welsh language exams.. pic.twitter.com/a3Am59C7Pa — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) June 29, 2024

