Watch: Drakeford’s response to ‘contemptuous’ inability of Jacob Rees-Mogg to name Welsh Tory leader

Mark Drakeford has responded to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s “contemptuous” inability to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives.

During an interview with James O’Brien on LBC the Welsh First Minister said the Leader of the House of Commons lacked “respect” for the Welsh Tory leader.

Etonian laughed when he was asked name the current holder of the post, Senedd Member Andrew RT Davies, and then failed to do so.

He named the Westminster-appointed Simon Hart instead, who was placed in his post by the UK Prime Minster.

Drakeford also criticised Andrew RT Davies for defending Boris Johnson amid a firestorm surrounding a “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street.

The First Minister suggested that the Tory politician is “a bit out of step I think even with Conservative opinion in Wales”.

‘Dismissal’

Mark Drakeford said: “Well it’s contemptuous isn’t it, as it was in his dismissal of the views of the leader of the Conservatives in Scotland. The leader of the welsh Conservatives is actually Andrew RT Davies. He’s a political opponent of mine but he’s the leader of the opposition in the Welsh Parliament.

“He’s an individual who himself suffered very badly from coronavirus from the end of last year. I think political relations ought to be conducted on the basis of respect, and there was anything but respect in the way the Leader of the House of Commons answered that question.

James O’Brien: “I think Andrew RT Davies is a fairly full-throated defender of Boris Johnson’s latest problems this week even”.

Drakeford replied: “Yes, and a bit out of step I think even with Conservative opinion in Wales. There are many other voices inside the Conservative Party who feel that the Prime Minister has simply lost if he ever possessed it the moral authority needed to be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.”

‘Smile’

When Jacob Rees-Mogg was asked by Labour MP Kevin Brennan if he could name the leader of the Conservatives in Wales, with a smile he said: “My… my honourable friend, the Secretary of State for Wales, is called Simon Hart.”

The question in the House of Commons was asked after Jacob Rees-Mogg branded the leader of the Scottish Conservatives “a lightweight” figure after he called on Boris Johnson to resign.