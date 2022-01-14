News

Watch: Drakeford’s response to ‘contemptuous’ inability of Jacob Rees-Mogg to name Welsh Tory leader

14 Jan 2022 3 minutes Read
Mark Drakeford speaking during an interview with James O’Brien on LBC

Mark Drakeford has responded to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s “contemptuous” inability to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives.

During an interview with James O’Brien on LBC the Welsh First Minister said the Leader of the House of Commons lacked “respect” for the Welsh Tory leader.

Etonian laughed when he was asked name the current holder of the post, Senedd Member Andrew RT Davies, and then failed to do so.

He named the Westminster-appointed Simon Hart instead, who was placed in his post by the UK Prime Minster.

Drakeford also criticised Andrew RT Davies for defending Boris Johnson amid a firestorm surrounding a “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street.

The First Minister suggested that the Tory politician is “a bit out of step I think even with Conservative opinion in Wales”.

‘Dismissal’

Mark Drakeford said: “Well it’s contemptuous isn’t it, as it was in his dismissal of the views of the leader of the Conservatives in Scotland. The leader of the welsh Conservatives is actually Andrew RT Davies. He’s a political opponent of mine but he’s the leader of the opposition in the Welsh Parliament.

“He’s an individual who himself suffered very badly from coronavirus from the end of last year. I think political relations ought to be conducted on the basis of respect, and there was anything but respect in the way the Leader of the House of Commons answered that question.

James O’Brien: “I think Andrew RT Davies is a fairly full-throated defender of Boris Johnson’s latest problems this week even”.

Drakeford replied: “Yes, and a bit out of step I think even with Conservative opinion in Wales. There are many other voices inside the Conservative Party who feel that the Prime Minister has simply lost if he ever possessed it the moral authority needed to be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.”

‘Smile’ 

When Jacob Rees-Mogg was asked by Labour MP Kevin Brennan if he could name the leader of the Conservatives in Wales, with a smile he said: “My… my honourable friend, the Secretary of State for Wales, is called Simon Hart.”

The question in the House of Commons was asked after Jacob Rees-Mogg branded the leader of the Scottish Conservatives “a lightweight” figure after he called on Boris Johnson to resign.

Paul Hoskins
Paul Hoskins
4 hours ago

A dignified and measured response from Mark Drakeford. Many others would have put the ‘boot in’ in response!

Erisian
Erisian
4 hours ago

You wonder why anybody would want to be Tory MP in Wales. All that brown nosing and not even a dog biscuit to show for it.
Don’t they realize it is an English party and it’s interests only extend as far as Offa’s Dyke Hadrians Wall, and slightly less than halfway across the Irish sea?

Kerry Davies
Kerry Davies
3 hours ago

Downing Street staff got plastered and fell into the flowerbeds in the garden. Mark Drakeford lived and worked in his garden shed to protect his wife and her vulnerable mother.
Compare and contrast using the margin to show your workings out.

Mike
Mike
3 hours ago

It must be extremely embarassing for Andrew RT Davies to be confronted with the realisation that within his own Party his position as leader in Wales is unrecognised and dismissed. Having pledged his support to Boris Johnson, despite the fact of the PM’s blatant dishonesty and increasing unpopularity, to find himself unrecognised by his Tory colleagues must be deeply dispiriting for Mr Davies. He has previously stepped down from his leadership of the Welsh Conservatives on grounds of mental stress for which he gained a great deal of understanding and sympathy. One wonders whether he will be able to survive… Read more »

Ed Jones
Ed Jones
2 hours ago
It has to hurt, doesn’t it? When Johnson goes, a lot of political careers will end too.

Ed Jones
Ed Jones
2 hours ago

As a Plaid supporter, I must say that Mark Drakeford is flipping decent isn’t he? Wales is lucky to have him.

