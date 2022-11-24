Watch: Driver given 6-month suspended prison sentence after narrowly avoiding head-on-collision

A driver who dangerously overtook the same lorry twice in 15 minutes on a Welsh road has been given a 6-month suspended prison sentence.

He was also disqualified from driving for 15 months, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a £128 fine, after footage was sent to Operation Snap.

On 2 February, a white Fiat Ducato dangerously overtook a lorry driver travelling along the A40, near Llangadog.

Dashcam footage shows the Fiat overtaking on a corner, despite solid white lines on the road, before traffic is seen travelling in the opposite direction.

Approximately 15 minutes later, after the driver of the Fiat had briefly diverted to another route, footage shows them narrowly avoiding a head-on-collision after it overtakes the same lorry driver on the A40, near Dryslwyn.

Evasive action

The collision was only avoided after the lorry driver and the oncoming vehicle took evasive action.

An investigation by GoSafe identified the driver of the Fiat as David Jones, a 60-year-old man from Bolton.

Enquiry Officers from GoSafe also identified the driver of the oncoming vehicle in the footage, allowing them to obtain statements from all parties involved.

After initially stating that his driving was not dangerous, David Jones later pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous driving.

He appeared in Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, 23 November and was given a 6-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a £128 victim surcharge.

First incident

