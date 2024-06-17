Watch: Drone captures cars performing dangerous doughnuts in car park

A drone has captured the shocking moment cars outside a south Wales Tesco store performed dangerous doughnuts and wheel spins at a mass car meet.

Jake Taylor, 18, from Pontypool, and Benjamin Grandon, 22, from Oakdale, Caerphilly, have both been disqualified from driving after a car meet in the supermarket car park at Culverhouse Cross.

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, the two cars were identified by a South Wales Police drone circling the car park whilst their tires smoked.

Guilty

Following further enquiries, the drivers were identified as Taylor and Grandon.

Benjamin Grandon appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was sentenced on February 12, 2024 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Grandon will then have to pass an extended test before returning to driving.

He was also subject to un-paid work and a community order.

Dangerous

Jake Taylor initially pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving at Cardiff Magistrates Court before changing his plea to guilty.

He was sentenced on March 26, 2024 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Taylor will then have to pass an extended test before returning to driving.

He also had to pay £1,400 in costs and victim surcharge.

Police Constable Craig Smith of the South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said: “The large gathering caused a significant amount of concern and disruption for nearby residents.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated. We will be monitoring the area and will not hesitate to act should any further incidents occur.”

Investigations into the other drivers at the event are continuing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

