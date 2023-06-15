Watch: Drone footage reveals progress made on Cardiff’s new canal quarter
Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter
Drone footage has been released by Cardiff Council showing the continued progress of work to develop the city’s new canal quarter.
The drone footage, produced by Knights Brown shows bridges and viewing platforms being put in place on Churchill Way.
The development, which involves the exposure of the old dock feeder canal for the first time in over 70 years, is set to be completed in late summer 2023.
A Cardiff Council spokesperson said the current work taking place on site includes the building of concrete structures which will form the public realm area, bridges and a viewing platform.
Paving works have also started and the council added that they are expecting the area to be open to the public from September 2023.
Dock feeder canal
The dock feeder canal on Churchill Way was covered up between 1948 and 1950.
It serviced the 25-mile-long Glamorganshire Canal from Merthyr Tydfil to Cardiff which brought steel and iron down to the city.
The dock-feeder also provided water to the docks in Cardiff Bay to ensure the docks could operate 24 hours a day, even at low tide.
Its uncovering is part of a wider masterplan to create a new public space with rain gardens, outdoor seating and an amphitheatre-style outdoor performance area.
Approved by Cardiff Council’s Cabinet in May 2021, the project will interlink Bridge Street, David Street, Charles Street, Tredegar Street, Guildford Crescent and Barrack Lane.
It is also hoped that the mixed-use development will attract homes, hotels, hospitality, high-quality offices, leisure and retail units.
With funding from the City Deal and Welsh Government, other improvements will be made, including a new cycleway on Station Terrace, wider pavements and improved crossing facilities around Cardiff Queen Street train station, and a new improved junction between Adam Street and Churchill Way.
The funding to bring back the dock feeder canal has been provided by Cardiff Council.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I am sure there are hundreds more worthy causes than this waste of money.
The Dock Feeder’s purpose has NEVER been to ‘service’ the Glamorganshire Canal. This was always fed by the Radyr Weir feeder past Melingiriffith works which fed both the works and the canal. The Dock Feeder originated from Blackweir where the feeder runs through Bute Park, behind the castle and the across under the canal bed and North Road, parallel with Boulevard de Nantes before turning sharp right under the new building on the corner of park place and down behind the former Park Hotel and under Park Hotel buildings. It’s ONLY purpose was to provide a constant stream of fresh… Read more »
You beat me to the point. Still think it should be the Feeder Quarter, far better play on the name.
I’m conflicted. While I like seeing this bit of historical Cardiff revealed, as it stands, it seems to me it’s nothing more than the world’s most expensive water feature! (I’ll withhold final judgement.)