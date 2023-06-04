Watch: Dyfi Ospreys Telyn and Idris tending their adorable chicks

The resident ospreys of the Dyfi nest are delighting their fans as they tend to their two hatchlings.

The two chicks hatched on the 23rd and 25th of May after 37 and 35 days of incubation respectively, and they had sea bass for their first meal.

According to the Dyfi Osprey Project blog, the first egg of the three has not hatched, but the two young birds appear to be doing well.

They say that the parents, Telyn and Idris, will not dispose of the egg. It will stay in the nest and possibly get buried or shunted to the side as the chicks grow.

If it’s still intact in five weeks when volunteers go to ring the chicks, it will be removed and put it in a glass display box on the Family Tree wall in the Dyfi Wildlife Centre for educational purposes.

With this brood, Telyn broke a five-year record, previously held by another osprey called Glesni, by successfully hatching her sixth brood in succession.

Telyn’s first two broods were with Monty and the final four with her current mate, Idris.

Video streams set up to monitor the nest went live for the 2023 season in March. Watch it live here:

To follow the livestream, get more information or donate to the project, visit the website.

