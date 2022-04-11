Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Watch: Eurostar train manager’s brilliant Welsh announcement

11 Apr 2022 1 minute Read
Eurostar train manager Abdel

This will brighten up your day.

@eurostarjustinp and @eurostarabdel have made quite the name for themselves on social media, for their fun posts and announcement requests.

Today, after many requests for train manager Abdel to announce destinations in Wales, the plucky announcer turned his talents to the Penarth to Bargoed line, the Frenchman with the beaming smile and brilliant personality reeling off a series of place names and it’s as much fun as you would imagine.

Among the destinations on the valleys line are Grangetown, Llanishen, Lisvane, Thornhill, Caerphilly and a brilliant pronunciation of Ystrad Mynach, which as @eurostarjustinp says sounds like an exotic dish.

Well played Abdel. We love it!

