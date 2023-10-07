Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Watch: Fans hit out over ‘butchering’ of the Welsh national anthem

07 Oct 2023 3 minute read
Wales players attempt to keep up with the anthem before the game with Georgia (Credit: S4C)

The playing of national anthems before games has been a contentious issue throughout the Rugby World Cup and it looks like it’s set to continue.

After demands that organisers axe the use of kids choirs ‘ruining anthems’, World Rugby agreed to use remixed versions of participants’ national anthems.

Now the playing of the Welsh national anthem has come in for some fierce criticism before the game against Georgia.

Many fans took to social media to complain that Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau was played at the wrong speed and was rushed, with others posting that the anthem had been butchered.

This is how it sounded:

World Rugby had previously released a statement on the Rugby World Cup anthems change which read: “Following a review, Rugby World Cup 2023 can confirm enhancements have been agreed to the national anthems moving forward.

“The France 2023 Organising Committee, World Rugby and the French Ministry of Sport, in agreement with the Opéra-Comique and participating teams have agreed re-mixed versions of the national anthems, performed by the Mêlée des Choeurs, an educational and artistic project that involves more than 7,000 schoolchildren in the 2022-2023 school year. The re-mixed anthems will retain the recordings of the children’s voices while boosting the instrumental elements.

“We would also like to thank the teams for their full support and look forward to fans getting behind their teams as the anthems are played.”

However judging by the many comments on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) this issue is set to rumble on.

