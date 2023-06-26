Watch: Fire crews fight dramatic tractor blaze

Fire crews were called to a incident near Carmarthen Train Station on Monday (June 26) where a tractor had caught fire.

Carmarthen, Pontiets and Tumble crews attended the scene at 2.12pm.

On arrival, one tractor was well alight and crews utilised a hose reel jet with foam and one breathing apparatus set to extinguish the fire.

The tractor was totally destroyed by fire and Carmarthen Fire Station was unaffected by the incident.

Crews left the scene at 3.30pm.

(Video footage by Aron Greene)

