Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Watch: Fire crews fight dramatic tractor blaze

26 Jun 2023 1 minute read
Image submitted to MAWWFRS by a member of the public

Fire crews were called to a incident near Carmarthen Train Station on Monday (June 26) where a tractor had caught fire.

Carmarthen, Pontiets and Tumble crews attended the scene at 2.12pm.

 

On arrival, one tractor was well alight and crews utilised a hose reel jet with foam and one breathing apparatus set to extinguish the fire.

The tractor was totally destroyed by fire and Carmarthen Fire Station was unaffected by the incident.

Crews left the scene at 3.30pm.

(Video footage by Aron Greene)

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.