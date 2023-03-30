Watch: Gareth Bale’s emotional farewell speech to Wales fans

Gareth Bale gave an emotional and inspiring farewell speech to Wales fans at the Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Former Wales captain Bale retired from football in January after leading Wales all the way to the World Cup in Qatar.

The Welsh player who’s football career spanned 16 years will be remembered as a one of the greatest players of all time after making 111 appearances and scoring 41 goals – both records for the team.

The 33-year-old former Real Madrid legend held back tears as he thanked Wales fans during a pitch side presentation ahead of the game.

Gareth said: “I just want to say, what an honour it is to represent this country and to play in front of the best fans in the world.

“I can’t thank you enough and honestly, it’s been the biggest pleasure playing in front of you of my whole career and obviously I’m going to miss playing in front of you.

“Make sure you keep supporting the boys. You, the fans of Welsh football, you make it so special.

“You make it what it is today and I’ll be cheering on like you lot and I’ll hopefully see you soon in the future so thank you.”

Gareth was visibly moved by the overwhelming cheers from the crowd following his speech at Cardiff City Stadium.

