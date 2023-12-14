Watch: Gwent Police release dramatic footage of drug arrest

Gwent Police has released dramatic footage of the arrest of a Caerphilly man for drugs offenses earlier this year.

Connor Sainsbury, 21, was arrested on 13 June as part of Operation Bergen, an initiative targeting organised crime groups in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly.

He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday 7 December after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the controlled class B drugs cannabis and ketamine.

He also pleaded guilty to the possession of an offensive weapon.

Dealers

Sainsbury was sentenced to more than three-and-a-half years in prison for drugs supply offences linked to a network of dealers in north-west England.

He will also be required to appear at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at a later date.

Connor Sainsbury arrest. Video Gwent Police

PC Rhys Jones, the officer in the case, said: “Sainsbury played a leading role in the distribution and sale of ketamine and cannabis to dealers lower down the chain.

“He was part of a nationwide network of drug dealers leading back to Liverpool, benefitting from the sale of drugs and making a substantial amount of money in the process.

“The defendant was one of several arrests which took place in both Gwent and Manchester and the work of both services had led to this conviction, disrupting the supply of drugs into our service area.

“As the officer in the case for this investigation, I’d like to thank officers from Greater Manchester Police who assisted in this operation.

“We will continue to target anyone who continues to take part in this illegal activity in our communities.

“Information from the public is vital in helping us tackling drug supply and we’re grateful to any details that we receive from residents to help with our investigations.

“If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area then call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency or send us a direct message on social media.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

