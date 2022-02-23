Watch: Huw Edwards goes viral as he notes unique ‘Twosday’ milestone during live broadcast

Welsh broadcaster Huw Edwards has gone viral online after noting a historic ‘Twosday’ milestone live during the News at 10.

Presenting the BBC News last night he said between segments that it was “worth noting, maybe, that it is 22 minutes past the 22 hour on the 22nd day of February – that’s 02 of course – on 2022. Fancy that!”

The unique 22.02.2022 date is a palindrome, which reads the same forwards and backwards, and an ambigram, meaning it visually would appear the same if you turned it upside down on a calculator.

The time noted by Huw Edwards was 22.22 22:22:22.

The last palindrome and ambigram date was on February 12, 2021, but it won’t now happen again until Feb 8, 2080.

Another ‘Twosday’ will happen in 200 years, on the 22nd of February 2222, and a day of threes rather later, on March 3, 3030.

Social media user Chris Chance commented that Huw Edward’s intervention had been “timed to perfection as always, even on a heavy news day”.

Nick Buckley added that it was “meticulously timed and expertly done. Who would have thought the entire Ukraine sequence would last exactly 22 mins and 22 seconds?”

