Watch: Inside the ‘Tardis Shed’ shortlisted for Shed of the Year

Did you know that there is a master craftsman who lives in Wales and creates time machines?

Not any old time machine, mind, this gifted individual makes TARDISes.

The TARDIS (Time and Relative Dimension in Space) or in this case Time and Relative Dimension in Shed, is of course better known as the time machine of everyone’s favourite Timelord, Doctor Who.

Gary Dorr who lives in Llangyfelach in Swansea built his own creative HQ in his garden.

His workshop shed is the headquarters for his cabinet-making business, Tardis Cabinets of South Wales.

Now Gary’s wonderful workshop is one of 26 finalists in the running for the Cuprinol Shed of the Year title, having been shortlisted in the workshop category.

The shortlist features everything from understated and wallet-friendly creations, to maximalist designs with no expense spared, which have been painstakingly narrowed down from 209 entries to just 26 sheds.

These ‘Sheddies’ are now officially in the running to win the competition’s top prize – £1,000 in cash and £250 worth of Cuprinol products.

Entrants had the opportunity to enter two new categories this year – Simple but Effective and Colourful – as well as the Budget, Cabin/Summerhouse, Nature’s Haven, Pub/Entertainment, Unexpected/Unique and Workshop/Studio classifications.

Gary, who describes himself as a cabinet maker and TARDIS builder, attended Colorado University in Boulder, and the Banff School of Fine Art in Alberta, Canada.

He moved to Wales last year, where he built his brilliantly equipped garden workshop.

In a statement on the Shed of the Year website, Gary wrote: “Wood is my chosen medium. Perhaps in a parallel universe, I’m a painter or poet, in this reality, I’m a cabinet maker & TARDIS builder.

“All the wood used in all the boxes I build (large and small) are hardwoods. (tight grain, more durable) Mostly Poplar, Ash, Oak, and Birch.

“These cabinets and boxes are handmade with care. By a Whovian.

“I’m a Doctor Who fan because the show is optimistic and whimsical and exciting. I like optimism and whimsy and excitement.

“I approach my woodworking as an art, not a hobby, and have been making sawdust since 1980.”

Head Judge and founder of the competition, Andrew Wilcox, remarked on the innovation shown in this year’s submissions: “We’re now in the 17th year of the competition, and each year I am always surprised and delighted by the level of creativity shown by our entrants.

“It’s incredible what can be done to create a beautiful shed for as little as £150. The new categories have also opened the door to some of the competition’s most colourful creations. It really is too close to call this year: I’d be happy to see any of them win.”

