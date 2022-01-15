Watch: Jacob Rees-Mogg insists UK is a union of ‘equals’ – despite inability to name Welsh Tory leader

Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted that the UK is a union of “equals” – despite being unable to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives.

The Eton-educated Leader of the House of Commons has been criticised for his inability to name the current holder of the post – Senedd Member Andrew RT Davies

He has also come under fire of late for describing Douglas Ross “lightweight”, after the leader of the Scottish Conservatives called for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister amid a scandal about boozy Downing Street parties during lockdown.

First Minister Mark Drakeford described the inability to name the Welsh Tory leader as “contemptuous”.

During a debate in the House of Commons, SNP MP Dave Doogan, said the comments about Douglas Ross are an example of the “disdain with which Scotland is viewed by the Westminster elite”.

But Rees-Mogg claimed that Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland are “fundamental” parts of the UK before going to suggest that “our success as a nation has been built on this union” and to boast that it created one of the “great empires in the world”.

The United Kingdom is an extended family of a nation, bound together by shared blood and kinship. It has had a marvellous history for many centuries and under Boris Johnson's leadership is on the cusp of further greatness. pic.twitter.com/EmIK8KMlmj — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) January 14, 2022

‘It is telling’

During a debate in the House of Commons, SNP MP Dave Doogan said: “It is telling, is it not, that the only Scottish Conservative willing to defend the Prime Minister is the Scottish Conservative on the Prime Minister’s payroll?

“The Leader of the House’s withering dispatch yesterday of the Scottish Conservative leader evidences the disdain with which Scotland is viewed by the Westminster elite and demonstrates that Scotland is a possession and not a partner of this Union.

“Can we have a debate about how we smoothly and transactionally move Scotland out of this Union and into a brighter independent future?

Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland are fundamental equal parts of the United Kingdom, without which there is no United Kingdom, and our great history, our great tradition, our success as a nation has been built on this union.

“How did we, a small country, a small island off the coast of the European continent become one of the great empires in the world. Very often thanks to the work of people from Scotland.

“When I used to live in Hong Kong, why was is there was Aberdeen in Hong Kong. It was because of the contribution to the Scottish people to making the whole of the United Kingdom a great nation.

“This is something celebrated on this side of the House (on the Conservative benches), something we glory in as our great shared joined history. Our history of ties of kinship, of ties of blood, of ties of involvement in each other’s lives.

“In response to the hon. Gentleman’s absolute question and fundamental point, people who hold office in the Conservative party are honour-bound to support the Prime Minister.”