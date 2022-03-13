Watch: Keir Starmer speaks Welsh as he addresses Wales’ Labour Party conference
Labour leader Keir Starmer tried his hand at some Welsh when he addressed the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno yesterday.
Addressing delegates at the conference he said that Labour’s new motto was: “Diogelwch; ffyniant; parch.” (Security; prosperity; respect.)
Pausing to crack a smile he added: “Thank you to the Welsh Labour team behind the scenes for their coaching on that one!”
He said that the devolved Labour administration has shown how things can be done “differently and better” despite having “one hand tied behind your back by the Tories in Westminster”.
thanked Mark Drakeford and the Welsh party and argued that “the Welsh Labour government is the living proof of what Labour in power looks like”.
“Every day you demonstrate the difference Labour makes, a blueprint for what Labour could do across the UK. So when I am asked how will we win, Wales is where I start. Right here. This is the difference a Labour government makes,” he said.
“You’re delivering for Wales. You’ve done it without sleazy dealings by working in partnership with local government, with trade unions, with the NHS, with local communities, to get through these challenging times together.
“No illegal parties, no bluster, just honest and reliable leadership – putting the interest and the priorities of people in Wales first.”
‘Duty to win’
He was keen however to stress that in his opinion, the different parts of the United Kingdom had more in common than what divided them.
“I want to lead the United Kingdom because I believe in it, in all its parts and all its differences,” he said.
“In all of our home nations. In all of the good and decent people who share the same hopes and dreams, fears and frustrations, the same land and the same coasts and the same threats to our way of life.”
“It is the honour of my life to be the leader of our party. But I tell you this: I have no ambition to be leader of the opposition. We gather here not just to oppose the Tories. But to replace them.
“Throughout our history, our leaders have been driven by our love for our country. But also full of passion for what more it can be. Each time, Labour has built a new and better Britain. That is my ambition too.
“Not to oppose the Tories, but to replace them. To build a better country. It is our duty to win. I believe we can. Thank you, conference.”
Not to oppose the Tories, but to replace them? Surely that was Tony Blair’s schtick?
*Swoon*
Someone pass the smelling salts, please. Keir Starmer spoke three words of Cymraeg, yesterday. Wow!
Well, he’s now got my vote.
(How long before the right MSM latch on to the idea that he’s appeasing those pesky nationalist separatists?)
A word from the godfather………………
How will Labour address the longstanding issue of economic peripheralisation within the UK that has undermined Welsh GVA and delivered us into low wages and poverty? How will Labour address the fact that despite having never ever returned a majority of Tory MP’s, Wales finds itself governed by them more often than not? How will Labour ensure that ideological, British Nationalist and full throated Libertarian Tory governments can never undermine the democratically elected Welsh Government again? Can Labour make material improvements to Wales? Because I’m not sure matching the Tories’ British Nationalism and wrapping themselves up in the Union Jack… Read more »
Are we supposed to be grateful for this? Now a truly autonomous Welsh Labour would be a different thing entirely. Westminster Labour have no interest in Wales beyond our resources and somewhere to dump nuclear waste.
Anyone else find the tokenism of a couple of mangled phrases in Welsh incredibly patronising?