Watch: Keir Starmer speaks Welsh as he addresses Wales’ Labour Party conference

Labour leader Keir Starmer tried his hand at some Welsh when he addressed the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno yesterday.

Addressing delegates at the conference he said that Labour’s new motto was: “Diogelwch; ffyniant; parch.” (Security; prosperity; respect.)

Pausing to crack a smile he added: “Thank you to the Welsh Labour team behind the scenes for their coaching on that one!”

He said that the devolved Labour administration has shown how things can be done “differently and better” despite having “one hand tied behind your back by the Tories in Westminster”.

thanked Mark Drakeford and the Welsh party and argued that “the Welsh Labour government is the living proof of what Labour in power looks like”.

“Every day you demonstrate the difference Labour makes, a blueprint for what Labour could do across the UK. So when I am asked how will we win, Wales is where I start. Right here. This is the difference a Labour government makes,” he said.

“You’re delivering for Wales. You’ve done it without sleazy dealings by working in partnership with local government, with trade unions, with the NHS, with local communities, to get through these challenging times together.

“No illegal parties, no bluster, just honest and reliable leadership – putting the interest and the priorities of people in Wales first.”

‘Duty to win’

He was keen however to stress that in his opinion, the different parts of the United Kingdom had more in common than what divided them.

“I want to lead the United Kingdom because I believe in it, in all its parts and all its differences,” he said.

“In all of our home nations. In all of the good and decent people who share the same hopes and dreams, fears and frustrations, the same land and the same coasts and the same threats to our way of life.”

“It is the honour of my life to be the leader of our party. But I tell you this: I have no ambition to be leader of the opposition. We gather here not just to oppose the Tories. But to replace them.

“Throughout our history, our leaders have been driven by our love for our country. But also full of passion for what more it can be. Each time, Labour has built a new and better Britain. That is my ambition too.

“Not to oppose the Tories, but to replace them. To build a better country. It is our duty to win. I believe we can. Thank you, conference.”

