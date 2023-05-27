Support our Nation today - please donate here
Watch: Kings of Leon rock The Racecourse with help from new floodlights

27 May 2023 3 minute read
Kings of Leon at The Racecourse, Wrexham (Credit: Sharon Hampson)

There were two things people were talking about after the Kings of Leon’s opening night concert at The Racecourse – the US group’s powerhouse performance and Wrexham’s amazing new, high tech floodlights.

The American band are old hands at rocking a stadium and showed just why with a trademark gig full of their greatest hits in front of a sold out Racecourse.

They were ably supported by local heroes The Declan Swans and Kelly Jones from Stereophonics’ new band Far From Saints.

However, the unexpected star of the show was the club’s brand new floodlights, which put on quite a lightshow to give the gig something of an added creative dimension.

As somebody posted, Wrexham goal celebrations are going to be quite spectacular if they use the floodlights’ full range of tricks during games.

As this was not only a rock concert but also a celebration of the football’s club’s incredible season there were also highlights of the season shown during the band’s set, much to the enjoyment of the fans in the historic stadium.

Yet another pinch mom moment for those fans who don’t want the dream to end.

Dai Rob
Dai Rob
1 hour ago

Absolutely awful band…worst ever maybe?

