Watch: Lewis Capaldi sings Delilah whilst wearing Wales bucket hat

Lewis Capaldi has been captured on video belting out Delilah whilst wearing a Wales bucket hat on stage in Cardiff.

In the video, posted by a TikTok user last week, Capaldi said: “We all know the Welsh national anthem is…”

Capaldi then gave a short rendition of the 1968 Tom jones hit as the crowd sang along.

The Scottish Someone You Loved singer was performing at Cardiff International Arena as part of his sell out UK tour and happily told the screaming crowd, “It’s good to be back in f**king Wales” before popping on the bucket hat which was thrown onto the stage by a crowd member.

Delilah’s controversial lyrics divided opinion last week after the Welsh Rugby Union banned it from choir playlists at the Principality Stadium following a week of sexism and “toxic culture” allegations.

During Wales’ defeat by Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday crowds at the Principality Stadium could still be heard singing the song.

