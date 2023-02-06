Watch: Lewis Capaldi sings Delilah whilst wearing Wales bucket hat
Lewis Capaldi has been captured on video belting out Delilah whilst wearing a Wales bucket hat on stage in Cardiff.
In the video, posted by a TikTok user last week, Capaldi said: “We all know the Welsh national anthem is…”
Capaldi then gave a short rendition of the 1968 Tom jones hit as the crowd sang along.
@lucyfrenchxo #wales #lewiscapaldi #fyp @Lewis Capaldi ♬ original sound – lucy
The Scottish Someone You Loved singer was performing at Cardiff International Arena as part of his sell out UK tour and happily told the screaming crowd, “It’s good to be back in f**king Wales” before popping on the bucket hat which was thrown onto the stage by a crowd member.
Delilah’s controversial lyrics divided opinion last week after the Welsh Rugby Union banned it from choir playlists at the Principality Stadium following a week of sexism and “toxic culture” allegations.
During Wales’ defeat by Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday crowds at the Principality Stadium could still be heard singing the song.
Disgustingly toxic.
Aren’t we grown up enough that we need to change our behaviour as time goes on?
I can’t tell wether you are being sarcastic? How many people who go about murdering their partners do you reckon were inspired by this particular song? Hahaha.
Good on you Lewis. So many people sang it over the weekend, putting two fingers up at the pathetic WRU.
I should be surprised that any kind of professional body would decide to ban people from singing because of a “toxic*” song…but I’m not. This world is run by jack b**t***s that pass the buck and lie and bluff and con their was around leaving a trail of broken promises and people who hate them wherever they go. I suppose next we will be banning any murder ballads sung anywhere because it might inspire “toxicity”. Lets cancel Iona Zajac then, I was at a gig where she sang a song about murder….we are banning “Delilah” from a public space being… Read more »
The way the laughing part Delilah is sung by crowds–
“She stood there laughing HA HA HA HA”
It’s clear that the laugh isn’t a woman’s laugh but indicates laughter by a physically well built pre-op transexual. If it weren’t for the knife I think Delilah would have laid him out cold.
Delilah’s suitor or maybe he’s her stalker is obviously a pathetic inadequate psychopath who deals with rejection with murder. Though surprisingly rather “woke” as shown by his use of what are presumably Deliah’s pronouns of choice.