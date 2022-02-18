Watch Live: The giant waves battering the Porthcawl coastline

The power of Storm Eunice as it batters the coast of Porthcawl in the south of Wales can be seen in this live feed from the harbour.

The peak of the storm has coincided with high tide in the Bristol Channel leading to huge waves crashing against the pier and lighthouse.

A red weather warning – meaning a danger to life – has been in place in Wales from 7am until midday with gusts of up to 90mph. All of Wales is covered by an amber warning until 9pm.

A similar warning has also now been announced in London, South East England and parts of East England, running until 3pm. More than 1,800 homes have lost power in Wales. The power cuts have affected 995 homes near St Clears, Carmarthenshire, 312 near Lampeter, Ceredigion, and 279 in Llanelli.

Schools across most of Wales are closed, with all but three counties ordering schools closed and others advising it.

The storm is expected to continue to increase in intensity throughout the morning before calming in the afternoon.

‘Extremely strong’

All train services in Wales are suspended and there are warnings of falling trees blocking roads in the north and the south of the country. Britannia Bridge on the A55 between Anglesey and the mainland was also closed due to high winds.

According to the Met Office, the Red weather warning means that there is:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Uprooted trees are likely

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties

“Extremely strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over southwest England and south Wales early on Friday,” the Met Office said. “Widespread inland gusts of 70-80 mph are likely and up to around 90 mph near some coasts, with dangerous conditions on beaches and seafronts. Winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.”

