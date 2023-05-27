Watch: Man fined after being recorded slashing a police vehicle’s tyre – by its own CCTV!

A man from Brynmawr was made to pay £1620 after being recorded slashing a tyre on a police vehicle by the same vehicle’s onboard CCTV.

Charles Richards, of Nantyglo, Brynmawr, was found guilty at Cardiff Magistrates Court of causing criminal damage to the vehicle.

At approximately 4:45pm on Sunday, 9 April 2023, Mr Richards was travelling along the A4106 near Porthcawl, when he pulled in front of a GoSafe van and came to a stop.

He exited his car on the dual carriageway and was seen walking towards the van with what appeared to be a yellow utility knife.

He slashed the front tyre of the GoSafe van, while apparently also being videoed by the passenger in the car, before promptly returning to his car and driving away.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The incident was captured by high quality CCTV installed on the GoSafe vehicle and Mr Richards was identified.

On Saturday, 22nd April 2023, the 38-year-old was arrested and charged with causing criminal damage to a police vehicle.

Mr Richards appeared in Cardiff Magistrates Court on Thursday, 11th May 2023.

He was found guilty and made to pay a £1066 fine, a £426 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and £43 compensation.

GoSafe is the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership and is made up of 27 equal partners, including the 22 Unitary authorities in Wales, four Welsh Police Forces, and the Welsh Government.

