Watch: Mark Drakeford and Andrew RT Davies in memorable Senedd clash

As Mark Drakeford prepares to lock horns with Andrew RT Davies for one final time, we revisit their stormiest encounter in the Senedd.

The outgoing Welsh Labour leader will take his final First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday (March 19) after five years in the role.

Back in October 2022, Mark Drakeford and the leader of the Welsh Conservatives clashed in what was arguably the most explosive row between the two.

The First Minister’s voice trembled with emotion as he erupted at Mr Davies over his criticism of Wales’ long ambulance waiting times.

The Welsh Tory leader had quoted a member of the public who said that Wales was like a “third-world country” when it came to healthcare.

The First Minister angrily defended NHS workers saying: “You have chosen to use that language here this afternoon. What do those people face?

“They face cuts to their pay because of the policy of your Government, and now they face cuts to the budgets that the health service itself will have at its disposal.

“It is shocking. It is absolutely shocking to me, but you will think that you can turn up here this afternoon with a mess that your party has made to the budgets of this country to the reputation of this country around the world.

“You think you turn up here this afternoon and claim some sort of moral high ground? What sort of world do you belong in?”

MSs from the Labour benches banged the table as Mr Drakeford shouted across the Chamber whilst Conservative MSs shouted back and pointed.

You can watch the full clip of the heated scenes below:

Andrew RT Davies had earlier referred to the case of Keith Morris, of Merthyr Tydfil, who had been waiting for an ambulance on the floor in pain for 15 hours after a fall.

“You haven’t said once in response to my two questions, the solution that the government is proposing to take this pressure out of the ambulance service and allow them to get on with the job that they do, which is a fantastic job when it works correctly,” Mr Davies said.

“Now what I want to leave this chamber understanding is what the roadmap from the Welsh Government is, as we go further into the winter months to alleviate these problems, so that in Aneurin Bevan will not be turning in his grave, and a government that is responsible for the health service has a solution to the problems.”

Llywydd Elin Jones had to bring proceedings to a pause.

“I understand that the arguments and the feelings run high on these issues from a variety of perspectives,” she said.

“I understand some of the shouting taking place, but I won’t have people pointing in anger and just sticking and gesticulating in anger at other people.

“Can we just take a moment just to calm down?”

During FMQs today, the Welsh Tories are expected tot take one final pop at the outgoing First Minister on Wales’ controversial 20mph default speed limit.

Tomorrow the Senedd will vote on whether to appoint the new Welsh Labour leader, Vaughan Gething as Wales’ new First Minister.

