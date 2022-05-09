Watch: Mark Drakeford goes viral after sassy response to Tory’s Swansea City jibe

An exchange between Mark Drakeford and a Conservative Senedd member has gone viral after the First Minister delivered a sassy response to a jibe about Swansea City’s two derby wins over Cardiff this season.

Speaking to the Senedd over a video link, South Wales West member Tom Giffard, who was born and raised in Swansea, called on Mark Drakeford to join him in congratulating the Swans on their historic league double.

The First Minister’s response saw him congratulated as a “Cardiff City ultra” online.

Tom Giffard told the Senedd: “I think that it would be a wasted opportunity if I didn’t congratulate Swansea City on beating Cardiff City twice this season, which is the first time that either club has achieved that feat.

“So, perhaps, as the constituency Member for Cardiff West, the First Minister would like to join me in congratulating the Swans too.”

Mark Drakeford responded: “Well, I think the Member was wise to make his final remarks from the safety of his own office.”

The exchange happened last week but went viral after being posted to the ‘Welsh Politics Out of Context’ Twitter account.

“say that to my face” – Mark Drakeford pic.twitter.com/JNX9OkSwc5 — Welsh politics out of context (@NoContextSenedd) May 9, 2022

The comment caused mirth on social media, with Philip Davies noting that Mark Drakeford’s priorities were: “Bluebirds. Cheese. Socialism. In that order.”

“Drakeford is a Bluebird,” said Tomas Taylor.

“I must give credit to Mark Drakeford, that’s great patter,” said another.

Some Swansea fans were however unimpressed, telling Drakeford to “swim away” – a reference to an incident in 1988 in which a group of Cardiff fans were allegedly chased into the sea after a match.

