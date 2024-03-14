Watch: Men’s mental health organisations release compelling short video set in Wales

A leading Welsh men’s mental health organisation has collaborated with Men’s Sheds to create a compelling campaign film set in Wales to promote the benefits of Social Prescribing Day.

Social Prescribing Day is observed annually on 14 March and aims to raise awareness about the benefits of social prescribing in healthcare – highlighting its potential to improve individuals’ mental health and wellbeing by connecting them with community-based activities and support networks.

The film is a collaboration between Helpu the men’s mental health hub for Wales, UK Men’s Sheds Association and Pontypridd Mens Shed.

Helpu provides support, resources, and advocacy for men facing mental health challenges in Wales.

Through collaborative efforts and community engagement, Helpu strives to promote wellbeing and resilience among men and dismantle stigmas surrounding mental health.

The short film features untrained actors from Pontypridd who have recently experienced personal bereavement and found solace and support within the community of Pontypridd Mens Sheds.

The heartfelt narrative showcases the transformative impact that participation in Mens Sheds can have on individuals facing mental health challenges.

Mens Sheds Cymru plays a vital role in providing safe and supportive spaces where men can come together to share skills, engage in meaningful activities, and foster camaraderie.

Robert Visintainer, Mens Sheds Cymru Development Officer, emphasised the importance of such initiatives, saying: “Our collaboration with Helpu a exemplifies the collective effort needed to address the mental health needs of men across Wales.

“Together, we are breaking down barriers and promoting holistic approaches to wellbeing.”

The campaign film will be showcased in the UK Parliament in London, further amplifying the message of social prescribing and the importance of addressing men’s mental health.

Ian Smith, Director of Helpu, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: “It’s truly remarkable to see organisations like Mens Sheds UK and Pontypridd Mens Shed coming together with Helpu to amplify the message of social prescribing.

“Collaborating on this campaign film, especially filming on location in Pontypridd with members of Mens Sheds, underscores the power of community in supporting men’s mental health.”

Social prescribing has seen a period of growth and development over the last decade Wales. It addresses challenges like loneliness, mental health issues, and social isolation, fostering a comprehensive approach to healthcare management.

By linking individuals with various community activities and groups, social prescribing enhances overall community wellbeing while alleviating pressure on medical services, paving the way for more sustainable and efficient healthcare systems in the long run.

