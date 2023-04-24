Watch: Met officers dash to keep up with PM’s car as part of bizarre police escort

Over 50 Met police officers have been seen running and peddling beside Rishi Sunak’s car as part of the prime minister’s police escort.

In the video posted by Politics UK, one officer can be seen riding ahead of the escort on a peddle bike shouting “out of the way! Out of the way please”.

Behind the officer on the bike, more officers in high-vis can be seen running down the road and a member of the public can be heard asking “You usually have motorbikes, what’s going on with the motorbikes? Who’s there?”

🚨 | NEW: Rishi Sunak’s police escort now consists of actual officers running beside his car… as well as pedal bikes pic.twitter.com/5TrNo2HXyt — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 24, 2023



Motorbikes

One of the passing officers replies, “The prime minister” as other officers warn bystanders lining the streets to “stay back behind the line”.

The man filming the scenes then shouts: “The prime minster Rishi? He’s not the prime minister, we never voted him in.”

Some of the officers on foot are visibly out of breath and behind the line of peddle bikes, more officers can be seen on motorbikes riding alongside Sunak’s car escort consisting of four vehicles with blacked out windows and blue flashing lights, an unmarked car and a marked police car at the rear.

Behind the cars, even more Met Police officers can be seen running down the road in central London, breathlessly shouting at bystanders to move out of the way.

The bystander continues to heckle the convoy as a few officers on foot struggle to keep up with the cars.

