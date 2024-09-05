Support our Nation today - please donate here
Watch: Michael Sheen grieves for loss of Port Talbot steelwork jobs

05 Sep 2024 2 minute read
Michael Sheen appearing on the The News Agents podcast

Michael Sheen has spoken out about the huge blow to Port Talbot and the Welsh economy with the job losses at the steelworks in his hometown.

Appearing on The News Agents podcast with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, the actor voiced his concern for the town and the devastation for the community.

“The danger is you’ve got communities in Wales that feel very let down and betrayed, particularly in South Wales,” he said. “I mean, I couldn’t believe it the other day. I think it was on Friday. The last ship came in to deliver the stuff to the steelworks.

“I saw a photograph of it yesterday online. It took my breath away. I was doing some filming down at a cafe in the town the other day, which is part of an industrial estate. And a lot of people who work in the steelworks come into that cafe.

“The ladies who work there said, ‘we’ve had men just sitting at these tables weeping’. I could see the blast furnaces in the distance and she said ‘that one has closed down already and that one is closing down in a week’s time – and the last ship is coming in on Friday’.”

Michael’s interview includes a special report from Port Talbot on the job losses.

Listen to the full interview with Michael

