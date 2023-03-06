Watch: Michael Sheen hailed in Commons as ‘truly great and talented Welshman’

Michael Sheen has been hailed in the House of Commons as a ‘truly great and talented Welshman’ for his generous donations and contributions to a charitable project supporting Welsh families.

Welsh Labour MP, Carolyn Harris commended the ‘not for profit’ actor for his support of south Wales’s Everyone Deserves a Christmas appeal which supported families in need during the festive period.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the MP described how the actor from Port Talbot got in touch with her to ask what he could do to help with the upcoming appeal.

The Twilight star had a calendar printed featuring artistic shots of himself taken around Margam Park in Port Talbot, along with as a series of prints which were available to buy from The White Curl website – an organisation that works with Sheen’s chosen fundraisers.

Sheen then donated all the proceeds from sales of the calendar to the Everyone Deserves a Christmas appeal.

The money raised helped provide more than 800 food hampers and 100 Christmas dinners to struggling families during the festive period across Swansea, Neath, Port Talbot and Aberavon.

Carolyn Harris said: “Last Christmas’ ‘Every Deserves hero’ was another truly great and talented Welshman – Michael Sheen.

“I’ve worked with Michael on numerous projects over the years and as ever, he got in touch before Christmas to ask what he could do to help.

“He then proceed to have a 2023 calendar printed full of stunning artistic shots taken in Margam Park, with every penny – which was nigh on £10,000 – being donated to the Everyone Deserves campaign.

“This allowed us to know that we could provide support and help to Welsh families at a time when so many were suffering.

Sheen began donating his salary profits in 2021 to various charities as well as urging others lucky enough to earn a decent salary to “step up and help” as “talent is everywhere, opportunity is not.”

