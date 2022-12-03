Watch: Neville Southall wipes the floor with Nigel Farage
Neville Southall is arguably Wales’ greatest ever goalkeeper and since hanging up his gloves it’s fair to say he’s no slouch when it comes to politics either.
His appearance on the GB News Talking Pints show filmed in Llandudno last week was a case in point.
Big Nev left the show’s host Nigel Farage floundering with his forthright support for the most vulnerable in society and his withering assessment of the Tory Government and in particular former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who he described as “dangerous”.
The warning signs were there for Mr Farage straight from kick off as the former Everton star told him that he disagreed with 99.9% of what had been said earlier in the show.
He went on to call for more support for struggling people, drawing a load ovation from the audience.
“The way we should be looking at society is how we treat the most vulnerable at the moment.
“We don’t treat them very well.”
“Electric has gone up. Everything has gone up and what are they going to do for them?
“Nothing. There are going to be people dying this winter and the people in power don’t give a monkeys!”
Southall also took aim at the former US President Donald Trump, who Mr Farage had campaigned for in his failed bit to retain the presidency in 2020, and Boris Johnson who he said “was always going to mess up”.
