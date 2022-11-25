Watch: New campaign sees Red Wall blow ‘final whistle’ on violence against women

A new campaign to mark White Ribbon Day 2022 urges the ‘Red Wall’ join forces with the Live Fear Free helpline and the Football Association of Wales to “blow the final whistle on violence against women”.

In a specially produced video, 11 female members of the Red Wall signal that ‘Ry’n ni yma o hyd’ – we are still here – for everyone who has, or is, experiencing violence or abuse.

The video has been created by an all-female team including a new cover of Yma O Hyd, the official song for Wales’s World Cup campaign, by Welsh musician Bronwen Lewis and featuring videography from Cardiff-based sisters, Elena and Sofia Costa.

Those behind the campaign said that the message was that as a proud nation, with a strong history of togetherness, and with the whole country getting behind the Welsh football team in Qatar, there was no better time to start playing as a team to end violence against women in Wales.

On #WhiteRibbonDay, Wales is sending a clear message to the world. Women have the right to live fear free. If you think that you are experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence, @LiveFearFree is here for you. Call 0808 80 10 800

Text 0786 007 7333@WhiteRibbon_UK pic.twitter.com/CpKUe0biwz — FA WALES (@FAWales) November 25, 2022

Presenters of the popular ‘Socially Distant Sports Bar’ podcast have also agreed to dedicate a section of their next episode to White Ribbon UK, and direct listeners to the Live Fear Free Helpline.

Presenter Steffan Garrero said: “We’re supporting White Ribbon UK on our next episode of The Socially Distant Sports Bar.

“We’re three male hosts and a lot of our audiences are also male, so it’s the perfect platform to discuss important matters like violence against women, and encourage conversations that go beyond the pod and out into communities.

“We want to help make sure that men know that they have to take responsibility for their own actions and encourage our audience to call out harassing and violent behaviour when it happens.

“Hopefully, we can start a conversation within our podcast community, and in the sports community, around men’s responsibilities when it comes to VAW.”

‘It must stop, now.’

White Ribbon UK is a movement of men and boys working to end male violence against women and girls.

White Ribbon Day 2022 highlights 11 traits men and boys can nurture to help create a world of equality and safety for women, with campaign hashtag #TheGoal.

In addition, 4 male members of the Red Wall have signed up as White Ribbon Ambassadors, making the White Ribbon Promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women.

White Ribbon Ambassadors are male volunteers who engage with other men and boys to call out abusive and sexist behaviour among their friends, colleagues, and communities to promote a culture of equality and respect.

One of the volunteers, Steve Thomas, from Cardiff, said: “I want to do what I can to help women in their fight for the basic rights of safety and fairness.

“Evidence shows that the majority of perpetrators of violence against women are men. We must help educate and change the attitudes of these perpetrators in order to reduce the number of victims.

“If, as a man, I am able to send a strong message to other men who commit violence against women, by signing up as a White Ribbon Ambassador then I believe it is my duty to do so.

“A duty to lead by example and a duty to support women wherever possible.”

Paul Lindsay, from Wrexham, said: “I’ve been proud to support White Ribbon UK for many years.

“Everyone has a duty to help protect women by standing up to the perpetrators of concerning behaviour and calling it out.

“There is no place in society for violence against women. It must stop now.”

‘Proud’

Football Association of Wales CEO, Noel Mooney said that it was “incredibly important” to continue our support of the vital Welsh Government Live Fear Free helpline and campaign.

“With the global movement, White Ribbon Day, falling on the same day as Cymru’s second match in the FIFA World Cup, it is crucial we utilise the FAW’s platform on the World stage to highlight the importance of men advocating never taking part in, condoning, or being silent about violence against women,” he said.

“The FAW are proud to see our female and male members of Y Wal Goch support this campaign through their participation in the powerful Live Fear Free video and as White Ribbon ambassadors.”

Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt said: “I want to thank everyone who is helping us highlight and promote our Live Fear Free campaign, Wales stands united in our condemnation of violence against women, gender-based violence, domestic abuse, and sexual violence (VAWDASV) and stands equally committed in our resolve to end it.

“I want to pay tribute to those that have come forward as ambassadors, through you and all those that volunteer to help support victims of abuse, we will work to end the scourge of VAWDASV and continue to make Wales the safest place to be a woman.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

