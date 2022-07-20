Watch: New UK theme tune will bring the union together says Penny Mordaunt
A new UK theme tune would bring the UK together, Conservative leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt has said.
Speaking to Spectator TV she said that the UK’s diversity was a massive strength and that the cultures of England and the “devolved nations” should be celebrated more.
However the UK only pulled together at times of crisis or celebration, she said, and it was worth considering writing a new UK theme tune in order to celebrate what Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland had in common.
“I’ve campaigned as you know for the UK theme to be brought back which sounds a trivial thing but actually, it was so loved by everyone across the four nations,” she said.
“It was even played by fishery protection vessels out over the water to warn the french they were around. It was part of our culture, and it was written by a refugee, and it was his love letter to the nation.
“Wouldn’t it be amazing if we had a project to write the new UK theme?
“I think it’s those sorts of things that get people thinking get people excited get people thinking about what it is that we are.
“As a nation and we ought to be doing more of that and Whitehall ought to remember that it is the government of the United Kingdom even though some of its remit is in health for example, limited to England, we should talk about the United Kingdom more.”
She seemed to be referring to the old Radio 4 theme written in 1973 which was an orchestral arrangement of traditional British and Irish music, which can be listened to below:
Penny Mordaunt added: “So I think it’s only really at times of celebration or crisis that we pull together as the four nations,” she said.
“Our diversity is actually a massive strength just the take the NHS – how the different systems work together which suits their local area – it’s actually a huge potential and opportunity for learning for best practice so the systems we have are good.
“I also think that our culture and it’s about English regions as well as the devolved nations we ought to celebrate that more, because I think although we say at the dispatch box we talk about tax dividends to Scottish households that’s not really what is going to hold the union together.
“It’s the shared mutuality, it’s our history, it’s our culture so I’ve been really interested in uh looking at these types of issues and I’ve interviewed a lot of people myself – including the dreaded BBC – which is a much loved institution. But doesn’t sometimes seem to love the country back.
“And looking at things that they’ve done that work and giving them ideas.”
Well, she can shove that where the sun doesn’t shine. I’ll continue to support a free Cymru, independent of Westminster.
The Benny Hill music springs to mind!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
More utter tripe and a waste of money, together with the book about the queen, the British national day they wanted, and the flag waving they were trying to force upon us. What will it take for them to get the message, we are not interested in this crap, has the opposition and ridicule that the book had here, not given them a hint.
I don’t know about you, but I saw an uncomfortable number of union flags on display celebrating the English queen recently.
How do we break it to her than when countries have theme tunes they are called “National Anthems”? Given England seem to have adopted God Save the Queen as their own (and they’re welcome to it) I guess she has a point that the UK needs a new one while we’re still together.
Well, there we are, I just knew it would be something as simple as a natty, little foot tapping ditty, that would bring the Union back together, we can all gather around the TV/radio wrap ourselves in the butchers apron, bow our heads and sing along and be grateful for what Westminster allows us, or we could just tell Mordor and the rest of the tory cretins to f*ck off!! Please, Wales, wake up!
I guess that’s won me over then. Why care about the cost of living, why care about what Wales could achieve as an independent country, when they are pretty patriotic pictures to look at, and patriotic music to listen to, that could somehow binds us together?
If you want a unified anthem, then stop using the UK anthem to represent England.
you know it’s true;-)
There is a something in common between Wales, Scotland, Ireland, England – that is we are all Europeans. This comes rich from a regime that insist on breaking ties with Europe and leaving the EU and EU single market/custom union. Every nation has the right to be free and independent, and for nations such as Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Denmark, etc the European Union issues that there is autonomy within the nations of Europe and that is why the Ukraine really wants to join as soon as it can. Leaving the single European market is the biggest single… Read more »
Should reads … ‘The European Union ensures that there is autonomy with the nations of Europe…’
Someone needs to take Ms Mordaunt to one side, and explain that although a tory politician might be able to “bend” the law of the land they can’t bend the law of basic physics, @ 17:10 she claims Whitehall is centrifugal and pulls people in, do these idiots ever think??
I think ‘The Man Don’t Give A F………’ by the superb Super Furry Animals would be more fitting!