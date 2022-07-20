Watch: New UK theme tune will bring the union together says Penny Mordaunt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A new UK theme tune would bring the UK together, Conservative leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt has said.

Speaking to Spectator TV she said that the UK’s diversity was a massive strength and that the cultures of England and the “devolved nations” should be celebrated more.

However the UK only pulled together at times of crisis or celebration, she said, and it was worth considering writing a new UK theme tune in order to celebrate what Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland had in common.

“I’ve campaigned as you know for the UK theme to be brought back which sounds a trivial thing but actually, it was so loved by everyone across the four nations,” she said.

“It was even played by fishery protection vessels out over the water to warn the french they were around. It was part of our culture, and it was written by a refugee, and it was his love letter to the nation.

“Wouldn’t it be amazing if we had a project to write the new UK theme?

“I think it’s those sorts of things that get people thinking get people excited get people thinking about what it is that we are.

“As a nation and we ought to be doing more of that and Whitehall ought to remember that it is the government of the United Kingdom even though some of its remit is in health for example, limited to England, we should talk about the United Kingdom more.”

She seemed to be referring to the old Radio 4 theme written in 1973 which was an orchestral arrangement of traditional British and Irish music, which can be listened to below:

Penny Mordaunt added: “So I think it’s only really at times of celebration or crisis that we pull together as the four nations,” she said.

“Our diversity is actually a massive strength just the take the NHS – how the different systems work together which suits their local area – it’s actually a huge potential and opportunity for learning for best practice so the systems we have are good.

“I also think that our culture and it’s about English regions as well as the devolved nations we ought to celebrate that more, because I think although we say at the dispatch box we talk about tax dividends to Scottish households that’s not really what is going to hold the union together.

“It’s the shared mutuality, it’s our history, it’s our culture so I’ve been really interested in uh looking at these types of issues and I’ve interviewed a lot of people myself – including the dreaded BBC – which is a much loved institution. But doesn’t sometimes seem to love the country back.

“And looking at things that they’ve done that work and giving them ideas.”

