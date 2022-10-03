Watch: No independence referendum even if Supreme Court judges it legal says Liz Truss

Liz Truss has said that a new independence referendum in Scotland should not go ahead even if the Supreme Court decides that it is legal.

The UK’s highest court will judge whether Scotland can hold an advisory independence referendum of their own without Westminster’s approval.

If the Scottish Government are successful it could pave the way for Wales to do the same further down the line.

The Supreme Court is due to hear the case from October 11-12, just days after the end of the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

But the Prime Minister today said that even if successful, a referendum should not go ahead.

She was asked by ITV’s Tom Sheldrick: “If the Supreme Court rules another referendum is legal, will you be leading the campaign to keep Scotland in the Union?”

Liz Truss replied: “I’m very clear that, in 2014 when there was a referendum, we said it was once in a generation.

“I’m very clear there shouldn’t be another referendum before that generation is up.”

I asked the Prime Minister about what she will do if the Supreme Court rules another Scottish independence referendum is legal She said: “I’m very clear there shouldn’t be another referendum before [a] generation is up” pic.twitter.com/bvJtAaI2GN — Tom Sheldrick (@TomSheldrickITV) October 3, 2022

Her comments come after marches for Scottish and Welsh independence over the weekend, as well as an event in Dublin to discuss Irish unity.

10,000 people took part in a march in Cardiff according to one of the organisers, YesCymru. Meanwhile, AUOB Scotland said that a march at the same time in Edinburgh drew the “biggest turnout” for an indy march since before the Covid pandemic.

9,000 people also attended an Ireland’s Future event at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday.

Among the speakers were Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Northern Ireland first minister designate Michelle O’Neill, and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald. There was also a keynote address by actor Jimmy Nesbitt.

Mr Varadkar, who repeated support for a united Ireland, said that the focus should be more on “how we enhance engagement, build trust and create the conditions for a convincing majority for change”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

