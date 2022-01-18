News

Watch: ‘No PM has done more to undermine the Union’ than Boris Johnson, says Shadow Welsh Secretary

18 Jan 2022 2 minutes Read
Jo Stevens

No Prime Minister has “done more to undermine the Union than” Boris Johnson, according to the Shadow Welsh Secretary.

Labour MP Jo Stevens accused Johnson of “plastic patriotism” as well as being “mired in law-breaking, deception and incompetence”, during a scathing speech in the UK Parliament.

She made the accusation during a meeting of the Welsh Grand Committee in Westminster which is titled: “To consider the matter of Strengthening the Union as it relates to Wales”.

Jo Stevens said: “Well we should start with the Minister for the Union – the Prime Minister, whose job it is in everything he says and everything he does to strengthen the Union.

“He holds the most important office, one that’s vital to the integrity of our politics, our government and out democracy. So how shameful is it for the Union to have a Conservative Prime Minister mired in law-breaking, deception and incompetence. Leading a government whose ministers at best attempt to deflect from the Prime Minister’s inherent personal failings and at work publicly and repeatedly endorse both them and him.”

‘Far from being strengthened’

“And the Union far from being strengthened by the Prime Minister and the government is being degraded and weakened, because for all his flag waving and plastic patriotism, no Prime Minister has ever done more to undermine the Union than this one.

“He has irretrievably damaged public trust and confidence in the UK Government and UK politics. And that’s bad enough a legacy in any time, but when it’s during a health emergency it’s unforgivable.

“And as the Leader of the Opposition has quite rightly said ‘he’s the worst possible Prime Minister at the worst possible time.'”

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Erisian
Erisian
2 hours ago

I trust she is suitably grateful for his efforts. I am. Bring it on.

3
Reply
GW Atkinson
GW Atkinson
1 hour ago

This from the same party whose leader wraps himself with the butchers apron and ignores the fact that Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England exist. Just like the tories do.

Last edited 1 hour ago by GW Atkinson
2
Reply
Julie Jones
Julie Jones
1 hour ago

Jo Stevens is correct in her analysis. Johnson is certainly assisting with the deconstruction of the Union State. That is why it is vital that he stays in power for as long as possible.

4
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.