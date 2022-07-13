Watch: Pandemonium at PMQs as MPs thrown out for calling for independence referendum

Two MPs were thrown out of the House of Commons after calling for a Scottish independence referendum at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions.

Alba Party pair Kenny MacAskill (East Lothian) and Neale Hanvey (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) were ordered to leave the chamber by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle in furious scenes at the start of the session.

Mr MacAskill could be heard trying to raise a point of order and appeared to say “we need a referendum”, before he was drowned out by other MPs.

He then refused to sit down and continued to speak, prompting Sir Lindsay to act.

The Speaker said: “I will not tolerate such behaviour. If you want to go out, go out now.

“If you stand again, I will order you out. Make your mind up.”

ABSOLUTE SCENES at the start of #PMQs Speaker Lindsay Hoyle angrily screaming SHUT UP! SHUT UP, then expelling MPs from the chamber! pic.twitter.com/YSA8rXVeFx — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 13, 2022

Mr MacAskill rose to his feet again before Mr Hanvey also stood up and started speaking, but he could not be heard over the heckling from Tory MPs.

Sir Lindsay then named the pair, meaning they are suspended from the House.

He said: “Neale Hanvey, I’m now naming you and Kenny MacAskill to leave this chamber. Serjeant, deal with them.

“Out now, Serjeant-at-arms escort them out.”

The Alba Party later said: “Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey have today asserted that ‘Scotland’s voice will be heard’ in the face of a discredited Prime Minister’s continuing veto over a Section 30 order”.

‘Fantastic’

Speaking at this last PMQs, Boris Johnson told MPs he will leave his job as Prime Minister with his “head held high”.

Concluding his exchange with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister said: “The next leader of my party may be elected by acclamation, so it is possible this will be our last confrontation, it is possible.

“So, I want to thank him for the style in which he conducted himself. I think it would be fair to say he has been considerably less lethal than many other members of this House.”

He added: “There is a reason for that: because over three years, in spite of every opportunity he has never really come up with an idea, a plan, or a vision for this country.”

Mr Johnson later said: “It is perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing, it is absolutely true, but I am proud of the fantastic teamwork that has been involved in all of those projects both nationally and internationally, and I am also proud of the leadership that I have given.

“I will be leaving with my head held high.”

In his final question, Sir Keir Starmer said that former chancellor Rishi Sunak had “implied that the Prime Minister cannot tell the public the truth” in his resignation letter.

He asked: “Yesterday he (Mr Sunak) claimed his big plan is to rebuild the economy. Even the Prime Minister must be impressed by that Johnsonian brassneckery.

“Can the Prime Minister think of any jobs his former chancellor may have had that means he bears some responsibility for an economy that he now claims is broken?”

Boris Johnson replied: “I think everybody who has played a part in the last three years has done a remarkable job in helping this country through very difficult times.”

