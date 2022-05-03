Watch: Plaid Cymru won’t win because they ‘run down’ and call places ‘awful’ says Mark Drakeford

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Plaid Cymru won’t be electorally successful until they stop running down and calling “awful” places they hope will vote for them, the First Minister has said.

Responding to a question about Rhondda Cynon Taf by mid-Wales Senedd Member Heledd Fychan, Mark Drakeford had a rare pre-election swipe at the Welsh Government’s cooperation agreement partners.

Asking about flooding, food banks and Covid, Heledd Fychan has said that “the situation of many residents of RCT is deteriorating rather than improving”.

Mark Drakeford responded: “We’ve heard a very traditional Plaid Cymru slogan here this afternoon. Their message on the doorstep in RCT appears to be, ‘Vote Plaid Cymru in RCT. Isn’t it awful?’

“They don’t have a good word to say for the places that they seek to represent, and they’re at it again here this afternoon. It’s just a run-down of the places where they seek to persuade to vote for them.

“They tried it last year, and they surely have seen the result, and I fully expect that people in RCT will deliver the same verdict on that sort of campaigning again this year.”

‘Improve lives’

Heledd Fychan, who is a a councillor on Rhondda Cynon Taf council, had asked how the Welsh Government was going to ensure that the voices of the people of Rhondda Cynon Taf “are heard and help to steer the changes that are so desperately needed?”

“More people have to turn to foodbanks for support, more children are living in poverty and the COVID deaths have been among the highest in Britain,” she said.

“A number of reports on the 2020 floods still haven’t been published. It’s clear, therefore, that what the Government and the council have been doing is not sufficient.

“We have a whole host of voluntary and third sector organisations that are active across the county, that do important work and have all sorts of ideas in terms of how to improve the lives of the residents of RCT, but tell us time and time again that they aren’t included when plans are drawn up.”

Labour currently have 47 councillors on Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, while the opposition parties have 28 between them, with Plaid Cymru the largest opposition group with 17 councillors.

