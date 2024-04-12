Watch: Police launch appeal after young girl escapes with minor injuries after hit and run

South Wales Police are appealing for information after a young girl escaped with minor injuries following a hit and run incident captured on CCTV.

The incident happened at around 5.50pm on Sunday, 24 March, during the school Easter holidays, on Sloper Road in Cardiff.

Video captured by CCTV shows a speeding car mount the pavement, collide with the girl, and drive off.

Very frightening

Amazingly the victim received only minor injuries, but the incident was understandably described as very frightening for her and her family.

Officers are appealing for the driver or anyone with information to please contact South Wales Police.

The suspect vehicle, a grey BMW, overtook a vehicle waiting at the junction of Langham Way and Sloper Road.

It then mounted the pavement on Sloper Road and hit the five-year-old girl who was on her scooter on the way back from the park with her mum and brother.

If you have any information or footage which might help identify the car and its driver, you can contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2400097157 on.

🗪 Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

💻 Contact via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

📧 Email [email protected]

📞 101

