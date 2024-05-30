Watch: Prolific burglar caught on CCTV pretending to be Just Eat worker

A prolific burglar who pretended to be delivering food but instead burgled homes and communal areas of buildings across Cardiff and Penarth has been jailed.

Phillip Thompson was caught on CCTV filling a Just Eat delivery bag with parcels stolen from an apartment block in Butetown.

On another occasion he gained access to student accommodation by showing up with a paint pot and claiming he was a decorator.

He was initially arrested in November 2023 on suspicion of 11 burglaries.

While he was on remand awaiting trial, detectives continued to investigate other similar incidents.

Guilty

The 35-year-old from Adamsdown, was reinterviewed and admitted a further 69 burglaries in Cardiff and Penarth between July 2023 to January 2024.

He later pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court and on May 9, 2024.

Thompson was sentenced to seven years and one month imprisonment for assault, coercive and controlling behaviour and 10 residential burglaries.

The further 69 residential burglaries were taken into consideration.

Tactics

Officer in the case Detective Sergeant Andrew Coakley, from South Wales Police said: “Phillip Thompson used different tactics to gain access to properties. As well as sometimes forcing entry and taking advantage of an open door or window, he also turned up at student hall of residence with a paint pot claiming to be a decorator and acquired a Just Eat bag pretending to deliver food.

“Unfortunately for him, he was caught on CCTV and from those images we identified him using Retrospective Facial Recognition.”

CCTV footage below shows him stealing parcels from the communal area of Quayside in Butetown.

Justice

DS Coakley added: “We treat burglaries extremely seriously and will use all available technology to bring offenders to justice.

“We hope that the outcome of this investigation will bring some comfort to the victims and reassure the wider community of our commitment to investigating burglaries.”

Residents living in apartment blocks are reminded to be extra cautious when allowing strangers access to the building.

Properties targeted by Thompson included:

Empire Way, Grangetown

Liberty Park, Grangetown

The Bakery, Grangetown

St Stephens Mansions, Cardiff Bay

Cathedral Gardens, Pontcanna

The Old Brewery Quarter, Cardiff city centre

Ocean Buildings, Cardiff Bay

Richmond Road, Roath

Galleon Way, Atlantic Wharf

Messina House, Cardiff Bay

Nomad Backpackers, Adamsdown

Wordsworth Court, Roath

River Walk, Penarth

Millennium View, Riverside

Quayside, Butetown

Knightsbridge House, Penarth

The Landings, Penarth

Amalfi House, Butetown

The Boulevard, Canton

Limetree Mansions, Gabalfa

