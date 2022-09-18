Watch: Queen’s funeral ‘the most important event the world will ever see’ claims Speaker of the House of Commons

Move over the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, the invention of the wheel, and the moon landing – the funeral of the Queen will be “the most important event the world will ever see” according to the speaker of the House of Commons.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said that politics should not “overshadow” the ceremony after he was embroiled in a row over a Chinese delegation’s attendance at Westminster Hall.

His comments came after Iain Duncan Smith claimed in the Telegraph that the “establishment” had “leant” on Hoyle to force him to admit a Chinese delegation into Westminster Hall.

But speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Lindsay Hoyle tried to defuse the political row by placing the focus back on the Queen’s funeral.

“We should not allow anything to overshadow the most important event the world will ever see — and that’s the funeral of her Majesty,” he said.

“The passing of her Majesty has brought people together, so we shouldn’t be distracted by others, and I think that’s the problem that we’re seeing.

“People always want a different story and a different angle. What I want to do is keep focused — this is about the royal family, this is about their grief, this is about the people of this country coming together to pay their respects.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle: “We should not let anything overshadow the most important event the world will ever see and that is the funeral of her majesty” 😳 #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/BpE27eo0Qh — David (@Zero_4) September 18, 2022

Eralier he said: “Nobody has been leaning on me at all. Far from it.

“My view remains the same, that we would not welcome a reception in parliament. And that’s when I stopped the ambassador and accredited Chinese from coming into the House of Commons.

“So let’s be clear, to hold a reception in the House of Commons when MPs and a peer has been sanctioned is not acceptable. My view remains the same and nothing has changed.

“The sanction against those accredited officials remains in place and will remain so.”

‘Appeasement’

Writing in the Telegraph Iain Duncan Smith had said that it was “clear and obvious that the establishment leant on the Speakers to give way”.

“The people that win at the end of the day, are the Chinese Communist party which is a brutal, dictatorial and anti-human rights organisation and all we’ve done is given them another victory.

“It looks like appeasement is back, alive and well in the British establishment.” Chinese president Xi Jinping will not attend the Queen’s funeral tomorrow, sending his deputy, Wang Qishan, in his stead

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

