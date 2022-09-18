Watch: Queen’s funeral ‘the most important event the world will ever see’ claims Speaker of the House of Commons
Move over the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, the invention of the wheel, and the moon landing – the funeral of the Queen will be “the most important event the world will ever see” according to the speaker of the House of Commons.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle said that politics should not “overshadow” the ceremony after he was embroiled in a row over a Chinese delegation’s attendance at Westminster Hall.
His comments came after Iain Duncan Smith claimed in the Telegraph that the “establishment” had “leant” on Hoyle to force him to admit a Chinese delegation into Westminster Hall.
But speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Lindsay Hoyle tried to defuse the political row by placing the focus back on the Queen’s funeral.
“We should not allow anything to overshadow the most important event the world will ever see — and that’s the funeral of her Majesty,” he said.
“The passing of her Majesty has brought people together, so we shouldn’t be distracted by others, and I think that’s the problem that we’re seeing.
“People always want a different story and a different angle. What I want to do is keep focused — this is about the royal family, this is about their grief, this is about the people of this country coming together to pay their respects.”
Eralier he said: “Nobody has been leaning on me at all. Far from it.
“My view remains the same, that we would not welcome a reception in parliament. And that’s when I stopped the ambassador and accredited Chinese from coming into the House of Commons.
“So let’s be clear, to hold a reception in the House of Commons when MPs and a peer has been sanctioned is not acceptable. My view remains the same and nothing has changed.
“The sanction against those accredited officials remains in place and will remain so.”
‘Appeasement’
Writing in the Telegraph Iain Duncan Smith had said that it was “clear and obvious that the establishment leant on the Speakers to give way”.
“The people that win at the end of the day, are the Chinese Communist party which is a brutal, dictatorial and anti-human rights organisation and all we’ve done is given them another victory.
“It looks like appeasement is back, alive and well in the British establishment.”
Chinese president Xi Jinping will not attend the Queen’s funeral tomorrow, sending his deputy, Wang Qishan, in his stead
What an extraordinary and misguided claim. ‘The most important event the world will ever see’ will not be seen by me. I’m not watching it. Maybe I’m the only one. Oh well, there we are.
To quote my nan: “I’ve had s***s I’ve considered more important our Cathy”…
……meanwhile, in Samarkand, Turkey, Russia, China, India, Iran, Pakistan etc, move toward a new economic system which may, probably will, exit the western dollar.
England still dreams of being the worlds belly button, but dream on………….
Thing is, what can Cymru do to keep our people warm and fed within the current system in West Europe? Can we nationalise power, land and water, aid our farmers and take advice from crop experts?
“Move over Jesus Christ”. Did he really say that? Surely not! The Saes are so up themselves it’s unbelievable!! Did anyone witness the queen healing the sick and bringing back the dead?
One needs to recall the context. Despite being originally elected as a Labour MP he accepted a knighthood, i.e. agreed to become part of the Establishment, and now as Speaker will be expecting to get a warm seat in the Lords when he gets thrown out or resigns from his current post. Recall that John Bercow rocked the boat by being sensible and so the ‘ususal reward’ was with held from him.
The “brutal, dictatorial and anti-human rights organisation” to which this overblown man refers has to be his beloved Tory party, surely?
HOC speaker Lindsay Hoyle hasn’t a clue what he’s talking about. The Queen’s funeral will be the most important event the world will ever see rubbish? Does he do standup comedy in his spare time? I’ve never liked the man. He’s a pompous red Tory who has brown-nosed his way up the political ladder. Firstly, the end of WW2 is the most important event the world has ever seen, not the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. I’d like to educate this sychophantic fool that up to 40,000,000 to 50,000,000 millon people died during this conflict. Also, until her death the… Read more »
How much longer will this crazy circus go on ? Enforced mourning for everyone, the royal family attending events dressed up like Christmas trees, insincere speeches about the love of Wales and Scotland. How much more of this madness can everyone take ?
