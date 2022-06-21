Watch: Rail workers removed from Wales to keep England’s railways going says Drakeford

Rail workers were removed from Wales to keep England’s rail network going, in a decision backed by the UK Government, Mark Drakeford has said.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions, he hit back against Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies who said that trains were not running across Wales.

Mark Drakeford said that there was no strike in Wales and that trains weren’t running because Network Rail staff had been diverted elsehwere.

“Let me explain to the leader the opposition why trains aren’t running in Wales,” Mark Drakeford said.

“It’s because his government has created a dispute with Network Rail, and Network Rail have removed some of the staff who could have been available to make trains run in Wales in order to keep trains running in England.

“I wonder if he supports that measure which was a decision by his government to deny you people in Wales the opportunity to travel where there is no dispute – by removing those workers to look after, which clearly are for them a a higher priority than Welsh citizens will ever be.”

‘No trains’

Earlier Andrew RT Davies had asked Mark Drakeford whether he supported the strikes in Wales.

Mark Drakeford answered: “Llywydd there are no strikes in Wales. There is no dispute between Transport for Wales and the trade union where I am responsible for these things.

“Workers are not on strike because of the way in which the Welsh Government acts on a social partnership basis to bring people around the table together. To make sure that conversations take place and that solutions are reached.

“How very different from the entirely absent UK Governments who abandon their responsibilities and mean the 1000s of people unable to travel due to the dereliction of duty, which is so apparent in their approach to industrial relations.”

Amid jeering from backbenchers on both sides, Andrew RT Davies responded:

“When you got to Cardiff Central Station today or the rail network in north Wales or mid Wales there are no trains running First Minister,” he said.

“I do note that you didn’t say that you supported the strikes which is to be welcomed, which is to be welcomed First Minister.

“But surely, in an era where we need the public transport system to come back to life after COVID, We need to move away from the 1950s working practices and move into the 2020s practices that see people are sharing vans to get to the same site to work.

” Surely you’d agree with me on that First Minister, that work practices do need updating in our railways, whether that’s in Wales, England, Scotland or Northern Ireland.”

