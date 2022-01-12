Watch: Rhondda MP rips into Prime Minister after apology – ‘How stupid does he think that British people are?’

The MP for Rhondda, Chris Bryant, has ripped into the Prime Minister following his apology in the House of Commons, accusing him of treating voters like fools.

Boris Johnson is facing calls to quit after attending a ‘bring your own booze’ party at No 10 Downing Street during the first coronavirus lockdown, when the public was banned from household mixing.

The Prime Minister said that he had thought the party was a work event and that it “technically” fell within the guidance.

But Labour MP Chris Bryant argued that the Prime Minister was essentially arguing that he didn’t know he was at a social event.

“So, the prime minister didn’t spot that he was at a social event. That’s the excuse isn’t it? Come off it,” he said.

“I mean, how stupid does the prime minister think the British people are?” he said.

“The worst of it is he’s already managed to completely destroy Allegra Stratton’s career, he’s tarnished the reputation of Lord Geidt, and now he’s making fools of every single MP who cheered him earlier, every single one who goes out on the radio and television to defend this shower of shenanigans.

“Would it not be absolutely despicable if, in the search for a scapegoat, some junior member of staff ends up losing their job, but he kept his?”

Boris Johnson said that he was “as grateful as ever” to Chris Bryant for his question, noting that he was a “former member of the Conservative party as I understand it”.

“I don’t agree with his party political advice. I’ve come to this house to make amends, to explain what happened on May 20th and to apologise.

“But Mr. Speaker I really think with all humility that I must ask him to wait for the result of the inquiry where he will have abundant opportunity to question me and to make his party political points again.

“But until then Mr. Speaker I am going to ignore his advice.”

Boris Johnson had earlier claimed that he had been at the Downing Street party on 20 May, 2020 for about 25 minutes, so that he could “thank groups of staff” for their hard work.

He said: “I believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

But he added: “With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside.

“I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognised that – even if it could have been said technically to fall within the guidance – there would be millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way.”