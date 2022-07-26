Rishi Sunak v Liz Truss debate called off after presenter faints

The TalkTV/Sun Tory leadership debate dramatically went off-air after political editor Kate McCann fainted.

As Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were clashing once again over taxes, NHS funding and the economy in their second head-to-head televised debate, a loud crash interrupted the two Tory rivals.

The Foreign Secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying “oh my god”, as she walked off the stage.

The programme immediately went off-air, with a message appearing on the screen, saying: “We are sorry for the disruption to this programme.

“We are working hard to fix the issue and will return to normal programming soon.”

Journalists at the event were told there had been a medical issue not a security alert, and the debate would go back on air if possible.

However it was later confirmed that the debate would not be resumed.

TalkTV said in a statement: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate.

“We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”

Senior Tories sent their best wishes to TalkTV political editor Kate McCann.

Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling said: “She was doing a brilliant job. Get well soon!”

