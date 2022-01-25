Watch: Rob McElhenney sings ‘Hei Mr Urdd’ in Welsh on the youth organisation’s 100th birthday

The Urdd has received many greetings on its 100th birthday celebration today, from Matthew Rhys to Bonnie Tyler.

But it has now also been hailed by one of Wrexham’s new Hollywood based owners, Rob McElhenney.

Speaking to Washington DC journalist Maxine Hughes, who appeared alongside him as a translator in a hilarious vide promoting their new Wrexham based series, Rob McElhenney wishes Mr Urdd a happy birthday.

Beth mwy allwn ni ddweud? Diolch @RMcElhenney ❤️💚🤍 What more can we say? DIOLCH! #Urdd100 pic.twitter.com/Yj3cXoYjeG — Urdd Gobaith Cymru (@Urdd) January 25, 2022

In the video, Rob McElhenney first wishes Mr Urdd a happy birthday but then begins to sing the mascot’s theme tune ‘Hei Mr Urdd’. He also treats viewers to a short rendition of Hen Wlad fy Nhadau.

It’s exactly 100 years since Sir Ifan ab Owen Edwards established the Urdd, to give the children and young people of Wales the opportunity to socialize and enjoy through the medium of Welsh.

Since its establishment, over 4 million children and young people have been involved with the Urdd, through socializing, competing, attending sports clubs, enjoying the Urdd’s residential centres, and taking part in humanitarian and international work – all through the medium of Welsh.

Earlier, Hollywood actor Matthew Rhys thanked the Urdd for all the opportunities the organisation had afforded him: “Like thousands of others… I’m extremely grateful for the countless opportunities that the Urdd has offered me over the years. I’m very much looking forward to enjoying all the celebrations that are to come during the organisation’s centenary year!”

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford said: “The Urdd has played a huge role in promoting our language and culture. A century of offering special and unique opportunities to the children and young people of Wales through the medium of Welsh. I wish you all a happy Centenary and all the best for the next 100 years!”