Watch: rocks crash onto road after Rhigos Mountain fire

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

People have been warned to stay away from the Rhigos Mountain Road near Treherbert after rocks fell on to it from the mountain after a fire.

South Wales Fire Service and Rhondda Cynon Taf Council highways crews attended the scene on Sunday where a grass fire had melted fencing on the road side allowing boulders to fall onto the road surface.

Andrew Morgan OBE, the leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, urged the public to avoid the area and stressed the road is also closed for runners and cyclist.

He said that rocks are continuing to fall from the hill side, adding that it is “extremely dangerous.”

Emergency works are under way to make the area safe and a specialist rope access crews will start working on the mountain today (16 August).

The fire has damaged both the plastic and wire netting on the mountainside and specialist rope access crews are helping to remove loose rocks.

Cllr Morgan said they are making plans to reopen Maerdy Mountain Road with traffic lights as soon as possible.

The Maerdy mountain road has been closed since 4 July so the council can repair a section of the slope below the highway.

Mr Morgan said the road was due to reopen in two weeks, but the council is pressing the contractor to see if they can reopen under lights this week as they fear Rhigos Mountain Road may be closed for some time.

The A4233 between Aberdare and Maerdy is due to re-open on September 5.

