Watch: Russell T Davies take swipe at UK government in live TV interview

Russell T Davies has launched a blistering attack on the UK Government’s plans to sell off Channel Four and scrap the BBC TV licence.

Davies was being interviewed ahead of the BAFTA Television Awards, alongside Ncuti Gatwa who was today revealed as the next Doctor Who.

The Davies-penned TV series It’s a Sin has been nominated for a raft of awards including Best TV Mini-Series, Best Actor, Actress and Best Moment.

Davies was responding to the interviewer who asked: “Did you expect the programme to have this kind of impact? Hundreds of thousands of pounds raised for HIV/AIDS charities, not just an entertainment program, but something that has changed people’s social thinking.”

He responded: “Completely thrilled, completely surprised. It’s so nice to see that cast being recognized and of course it’s made on a channel that the government wants to sell off, one that’s also apparently trying to get rid of the BBC licence fee, so if you like shows like this, go and vote differently.”

Russell T Davies: ‘[It’s A Sin] was made on a channel that the government wants to sell off, one that’s also apparently trying to get rid of the BBC licence fee, so if you like shows like this, go and vote differently.’ 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/P0znSaiDnf — David (@davidclewis) May 8, 2022

Channel 4 series It’s A Sin led the nominations at today’s Bafta television awards where it was in the running for 11 gongs.

The series, written and created by Welsh screenwriter Russell T Davies, tracked a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the 80s and early 90s.

The show’s 11 nominations, comprising of five in the craft categories and six in the television awards categories, include nods for Davies in the writer drama category, as well as a leading actor nomination for singer Olly Alexander for his role as Ritchie Tozer and his co-star Lydia West has been nominated in the leading actress category.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

