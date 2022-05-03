Watch: Russian state TV threatens to destroy Wales with giant tidal wave in bizarre video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Russian state TV has shown Wales being destroyed by a giant CGI tidal wave in a bizarre video.

A programme on Channel One presented by Dmitry Kiselyov suggested that one of the Russian navy’s submarines could shoot an underwater nuclear drone that would create a tidal wave large enough to completely engulf Wales and the rest of the British Isles.

It claims an explosion from the 100 megatonne warhead would cause a “gigantic tsunami wave up to 500m high”. Wales has 118 peaks over 600m.

The video ends by showing just the sea where Ireland and Britain used to be, without any suggestion as to how the tidal wave has dragged the entire landmass underwater.

Showing the simulation, the presenter says in the clip: “Another option is to plunge Britain into the depths of the sea using Russia’s unmanned underwater vehicle Poisedon.

“It approaches its target at a depth of 1km at a speed of 200km/h. There’s no way of stopping this underwater drone. The warhead on it has a yield of up to 100 megatonnes.

“The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo by Britain’s coastline will cause a gigantic tsunami wave up to 500m high.

“Such a barrage alone also carries extreme doses of radiation. Having passed over the British Isles, it will turn what might be left of them into a radioactive desert.”

‘Reality’

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin has already called on the Russian government to apologise for the clip, which only mentions plunging Britain “into the depths of the sea” and makes no mention of the Republic of Ireland.

“It’s very sinister, intimidatory-type tactics by the Russian Federation but I don’t think anyone’s going to be intimidated by it. I think it reflects a mind-set that is worrying and not in touch with reality,” he said.

Political parties in Wales have been united in their condemnation of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, supporting sanctions on Russia and measures that help Ukraine.

Wales has become a ‘super sponsor’ of Ukrainian refugees and the Senedd has passed legislation to exempt Ukrainians from charges when using health services that would otherwise apply to overseas visitors.

